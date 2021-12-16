JERRY CITY – Elmwood High School is working to increase the rigor of the classes it offers, according to Principal Ty Traxler.
At the December board of education meeting, Traxler said that the district will start offering AP calculus next year.
He said that not a lot of his teachers are certified to teach College Credit Plus classes but are working toward being able to offer AP classes.
Juniors and seniors who take the year-long AP calculus starting in the 2022-23 school year will be able to receive college credit if they score well on the AP exam, he said.
Teachers also are working on offering AP history and AP English the following year, Traxler said.
Answering a question by board member Debbie Reynolds, Superintendent Tony Borton said teachers are not financially compensated for teaching AP classes, as is outlined in their contract.
“The nice thing about AP is you don’t have to get a lot of extra training for your teachers,” Traxler said.
Additional changes including offering an FFA leadership class.
The class is designed to equip FFA officers with the tools needed to enhance their own leadership skills, according to the curriculum description the board approved. Students will learn professional development and interview skills as well as how to better influence others. This year-long class is for grades 10-12.
Jazz band used to be an extracurricular, but next year will be offered as a credit class. Electric bass, piano and electric guitar will be auditioned from non-band members only if no band members are available to play them. This is a performance-based class with performances during and after school. The class is for grades 9-12 but may extend down to eighth grade, Traxler said.
Students who take the above three classes will earn one credit
Additional changes including offering fundamental computing as a College Credit Plus class.
The class is designed to introduce computer concepts and their use in professional settings. Topics include ethics, social media, file organization, introduction to word processing and spreadsheets, and internet use. Microsoft Office Suite will be included in the lessons during the semester-long class which is for grades 10-12. They will earn 0.33 high school credits.
A global foods class will have students comparing cuisines, ingredients and preferred cooking methods of various cultures. The influences of traditions and regional and cultural perspectives on food choices and culinary practices will be emphasized. The class is for grades 9-12, lasts one semester and offers 0.50 credits.
Students who take a personal wellness class will analyze physical, emotional, social and intellectual growth for a healthy lifestyle. An emphasis will be placed on lifespan wellness by managing stress through relaxation, physical activity and sleep. The class is for grades 10-12, lasts one semester and offers 0.50 credits.
An interior design, furnishings and management class will teach design principals used in residential interiors. An emphasis will be placed on incorporating anthropometrics, ergonomics and psychological responses. Additional topics will include the selection and organization of furnishings, floors and wall coverings in living spaces, kitchens and baths. The class, which will last one semester, is for grades 10-12 and offers 0.50 credits
Digital photography, which used to be within the art program, will be placed among business and technology courses and be worth 0.50 credit, Traxler said.
Students will learn the basic fundamental elements of composing a photo with subjects including nature, still life and people. Adobe Photoshop also will be taught, and students will display their work at the spring art show. A digital portfolio will be created and maintained during this one-semester class that is for grades 10-12.