MAUMEE — Elizabeth Wayne Preschool, located at 310 Elizabeth St. in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, will be hosting an open house on Jan. 23 from 2-3 p.m.
EWP is a private Christian preschool providing classes for children age 3-5.
Parents of prospective preschoolers are invited to learn more about the program and meet teachers. EWP uses developmentally appropriate practices to help students achieve their fullest potential and prepare them for kindergarten. EWP offers hands-on educational activities that meet the needs of all learning styles. Lessons are based off the interest of students which keeps them engaged and excited about the learning process.
In addition to the classroom, students participate in “specials” which include art, yoga, music, and bible classes.
Classes are offered Monday through Thursday with sessions in the morning, afternoon and all day.
For more information about the open house or to schedule a tour, call 419-893-3383.