Wood Haven Health Care is bringing back the Elite Senior Club for area seniors in Wood County.
This used to be a huge group with over a hundred members, said Community Relations Manager Heather Bishop.
“Then COVID struck and we unfortunately had to stop allowing visitors into the community. We are still trying to be cautious and keep our residents safe so we had to come up with something new that would allow us to get the group together again,” Bishop said.
Previous members of the group were served lunch at Wood Haven Health Care followed by bingo.
Due to COVID precautions the meetings will be changed to a drive-up lunch monthly and games and prizes to those who come through and pick up lunch.
Reservations are needed by Monday by calling Bishop at 419-353-8411, ext. 8839.
“We do hope that things will open up fully again and we can resume lunch back in the dining area and bring back bingo,” Bishop said.
Among the perks offered with the “elite” membership above the free monthly lunch and prizes include free enrollment in Prehab for future preplanned surgeries and if there is a waiting list for admissions into the facility’s deluxe private rehab suites, members will go to the top of the waiting list. Membership is free to all seniors.
For more information on the program call Bishop or email [email protected].