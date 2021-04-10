PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library is partnering with local electronics recycling company, RecellOne, to securely recycle your unwanted small electronics.
Bring old phones, computers, laptops, tablets and other electronic devices to the drop-off event in the library’s parking lot. Items will be accepted on April 24 between the hours of 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. only. Projection screen TVs and CRT monitors cannot be accepted.
For more information, please contact Nicholas Sluka, systems administrator, at 419-874-3135 ext. 103 or nicholas.sluka@waylibrary.info.