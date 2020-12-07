FREMONT – When Hayes Presidential Library & Museums staff decided to light one of Spiegel Grove’s towering pine trees this holiday season in a nod to the White House Christmas tree, they had their pick of beautiful trees.
Many of the pines near the museum and historic Hayes Home would look beautiful wrapped in sparkling lights and lighted for the first time during a new holiday event.
There was just one problem.
The trees were all about 60 feet tall.
Then American Electric Power stepped in, with staff donating their time and a bucket truck to hang the lights on a towering pine in front of the museum’s main entrance.
The tree will be lit during A Presidential Christmas: Tree Lighting, Sleigh Rides and “Hayes Train Special” on Thursday. Thousands of lights decorate the stately tree.
Kris Kringle, a 19th century name for Santa Claus, will light the tree at 6 p.m. Admission is free.
The event is from 4 to 8 p.m. and includes a gingerbread contest, raffle items from local businesses and Hayes Presidential passes and gear, refreshments and the “Hayes Train Special” model train display. For information on the gingerbread contest, visit https://www.rbhayes.org/news/2020/11/18/general/create-a-gingerbread-house-and-enter-it-in-contest-at-hayes-presidential/.
The schedule and pricing is as follows:
· 4-8 p.m. – Hot chocolate and popcorn will be available. Donations are accepted for the refreshments. Gingerbread houses entered in the contest will be on display. The raffle will be open. Tickets are $2 or six for $10.
· 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. – Horse-drawn sleigh rides by South Creek Clydesdales. These are sold out.
· 6 p.m. – Tree lighting. Free.
· 7:45 p.m. – Drawing for the raffle. The winner does not need to be present to win. Announcement of gingerbread house contest winner.
· Until 8 p.m. – The museum and “Hayes Train Special” model train display will be open to visitors. Admission to the train display during this event is free, but visitors must reserve timed-tickets at rbhayes.org for admission. Walk-ins will be accepted, pending availability.
Participants in these events must wear face coverings and keep 6 feet of distance between their household group and other visitors.
