If its continuing tax request is approved in November, Bowling Green City Schools will have more money to spend on educational needs.
David Conley, with Rockmill Financial Consulting, attended Tuesday’s board of education meeting to explain what could happen if the tax is approved.
The board in July passed a resolution to proceed with the renewal of its income tax and ask voters to approve it for a continuing term.
The 0.50% traditional income tax will appear on the Nov. 2 ballot.
Ballot language states, in part, that an annual income tax of 0.50% be imposed for a continuing period, beginning 2023, for the purposes of continuing expenses.
Voters have approved the income tax eight times since it first appeared in November 1992.
The tax generates approximately $3.9 million a year.
Converting it to a continuing levy will not increase taxes, will eliminate voter fatigue, and free up funds now being held in reserve in the event a levy fails, said board President Norm Geer.
“Our financial position today is very strong,” said Conley, who is under retainer to provide financial guidance for the district.
The income tax is the final step in the new taxation policy being developed in the district, he said.
Bowling Green has always preserved enough funds to cover the loss of its levies, but that money sits there and cannot be used, Conley said.
There is around $22 million in the district’s carryover account.
With a conversion of this income tax to a continuing term, the district would be able to spend that money being held in reserve to expand educational services for students, invest in facilities and reduce outstanding debt balances, Conley said.
Possible uses are “virtually limitless,” he said.
Conley predicted that the district won’t have to ask for new operating money until 2024 at the earliest.
If the income tax passes, the district can turn its attention to new facilities.
“The time to deal with them from a financial perspective is now,” Conley said, citing “incredibly low” interest rates for borrowed funds.
If the tax fails in November, the district can try again with a continuing tax or go back to a five-year cycle, he said.
Only two opportunities remain in 2022 to get it approved before the $3.9 million collected is lost, as the tax expires in December 2022.
Conley suggested the district have a plan in place before November in the event the tax fails.
He pointed out general fund reserves can’t be released until its passage as a continuing tax.
“They have $3.9 million in the bank that they can’t use because they’re afraid you’re going to take it away from them,” Conley said about district leaders.
He said there is a trend toward moving from temporary to continuing levies.
“The trend is born out of people … continually voting yes for a levy that stays the same,” he said.
Conley said the levy can be appealed if voters decide in the future it is not a good idea.
Kisha Nichols, a second-grade teacher at Kenwood Elementary, said the needs of children in the classroom are growing.
“The needs of these kids are unlike anything we’ve seen before,” she said.
She challenged those who are unhappy with the direction of the district, to change it with their vote on school board members. But Nichols asked voters to not take the money out of students’ hands.
Voters last approved the income tax by 74.96% in 2017.
This would not be the first continuing tax for Bowling Green City Schools as two of the three tax levies collected in the district have been addressed.
The community in April 2020 approved for a continuing time a 1.35-mill substitute tax which took the place of a $1 million emergency levy and a 4.2-mill property tax. Both had been on five-year renewal cycles.