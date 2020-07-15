University of Kentucky
Jack Chappuies of Pemberville, and Katherine Benedict of Rudolph, were among the undergraduate students who qualified for the spring College of Arts and Sciences dean’s list at the University of Kentucky.
Students on the list earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester.
Tiffin University
Tiffin University presents its undergraduate students who were awarded the dean’s list for the spring semester.
To be eligible, students must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours and achieve a 3.50+ GPA for the semester.
Local students on the list include Hunter Carson and Zion Richardson, both of Bowling Green; Allison Abke, Pemberville; Mary Lauer, Rossford; Shelbey Spurlock, Grand Rapids; Dominic Drago and Logan Ruff, both of Perrysburg; Katie Haughawout, Bloomdale; and Meredith Boes, Holly Cassady, Keely Hoover, Zachary Raudebaugh and Brooke Smith, all of Fostoria.
Rhodes State College
To be eligible for spring term full-time dean’s list at Rhodes State College, a student must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher.
Melanie Grace Borden, Perrysburg, made the list.
Bob Jones University
Peter VanDenBerghe, from Bowling Green, was among approximately 800 Bob Jones University students named to the spring president’s list.
The list recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.
The following students are among those students named to the dean’s list for earning a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester: Kaylah Smith, from Bowling Green.
The university is located in Greenville, South Carolina.
Capital University
Capital University has announced its president’s list honorees for spring semester.
Keelin McHugh of Bowling Green, Katie Morelli of Perrysburg and Allison Roach of Northwood, made the list, which is for students who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.
Dean’s list honorees include Tori Green and Samantha Shultz, both of Fostoria.
In order to be named to this list, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5.
University of Mississippi
Olivia Kathryn Columber, of Bowling Green, was recently named to the University of Mississippi’s spring honor roll.
Columber was named to the dean’s honor roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.
University of Mount Union
The following students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Mount Union: Ryland Black of Bowling Green, Alissa Loving of Northwood, and Austin Overy of Perrysburg.
To be eligible for the list, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours of traditionally graded coursework while achieving a grade point average of 3.550 or better with no letter grade below a B.
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio Dominican University has named more than 400 students to its spring semester dean’s list. In order to make the list, full-time undergraduate students must have achieved a 3.5 GPA or better after taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Allyse Rutter of Fostoria, and Autumn Schmidt of Perrysburg, made the list.