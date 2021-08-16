BGHS band holds vendor/craft show
The Bowling Green High School band is sponsoring a vendor fair, craft show and garage sale on Aug. 28.
The event will run from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the high school parking lot. The rain date is Aug. 29.
Raffle items and 50/50 tickets will be available for purchase.
Food trucks also will be available.
Admission is free for shoppers.
Anyone interested in having a booth, table or food truck should contact Jennifer Genson at 419-575-0809.
A 10x10 booth is $25 plus a donated item; a 20x10 booth is $40 plus a donated item to raffle.
Perrysburg boy graduates from confidence camp
Ethan Saddoris, of Perrysburg, has graduated from Missouri Military Academy Confidence Camp. At the ceremony, he was awarded the Physical Fitness Medal for having the second highest score on the Physical Fitness Test.
Confidence Camp is a confidence-building summer camp experience for boys ages 8-11 that combines a fun, physically active and challenging environment with activities designed to develop good decision-making skills, teamwork skills and self-discipline. Campers were challenged with obstacle course exercises on MMA’s 288-acre campus, competitive Pugil Stick games and rappelling.
Saddoris is the son of Margaret and Timothy Saddoris.