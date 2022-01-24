BGHS singers join All-State Choir
Four students at Bowling Green High School have been selected to perform in the 2022 Ohio Music Education Association All-State Choir.
Those selected include sophomore Libby Barnett, juniors Whitney Bechstein and Maggie Titus, and senior Lauren Goberman.
They will join the 119-voice choir in a performance at the OMEA State Conference which is Feb. 3-5 in Cleveland.
Otsego board re-elects Anderson as president
TONTOGANY — At its 2022 organizational meeting, the Otsego Local Schools Board of Education re-elected Brad Anderson as president and James Harter as vice president.
Board meetings will be held on the fourth Wednesday of the month. Meetings start at 6 p.m. and are located in the high school library. The next meeting will be Jan. 26.
The only exception is November and December. These meetings will be on the third Wednesday.
Elmwood board elects Reynolds as president
JERRY CITY — The Elmwood Local Schools Board of Education has elected Debbie Reynolds as its president for 2022.
Brian King was elected vice president when the board held its organizational meeting on Jan. 13.
Melanie Davis will serve as legislative liaison, Reynolds will be the student achievement liaison and Dave Lee volunteered to be the Penta Career Center representative.
Committees also were set:
Community Center: Davis
Instructional/Tech: King
Booster Group/PTO: Reynolds, Davis, Dave Lee
Buildings and Grounds/Transportation: Ryan Lee, Reynolds
The board will continue to meet on the second Monday of the month. The time was changed to 5:30 p.m.
Penta board elects Sander as president
PERRYSBURG — The Penta Career Center Board of Education, during its Jan. 12 organizational meeting, elected Judith Sander, who represents the North Point Educational Service Center, as president of the board.
Eric Benington, who represents Perrysburg Exempted Village Schools, was elected vice president.
The Penta Board of Education is comprised of nine members who are chosen to serve through appointment by their respective boards of education.
Also during the board’s organizational meeting, members voted to keep the 5:15 p.m. meeting time on the second Wednesday of each month. The meetings are held in the board of education meeting room on the Penta campus.