PHS welcomes incoming freshman class
PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg High School invites the incoming freshman class of 2026 to the registration fair which will be held in the auditorium on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Students and their parents/guardians are highly encouraged to attend, but attendance is not mandatory. Face masks are required. The event will also be broadcast through Perrysburg Schools Foundation’s PSF TV: https://perrysburgschoolsfoundation.org/psf-tv/.
Students will receive registration materials and gain an understanding of the curriculum requirements for the class of 2026. Students not in attendance will receive those materials at Perrysburg Junior High School on Thursday during lunch.
Reach out to the school counseling department at Perrysburg High School at 419-874-3181 with any questions.
Rossford learning center seeks presenters
ROSSFORD — The Community Learning Center of Rossford Elementary has recently launched an opportunity for registered students. This school year, due to special funding, the center is able to offer enrichment opportunities for CLC students.
The enrichment series will include art, music, magic, STEM, sports, mindfulness and culinary topics.
The first guest was Toledo performer Magic of Eli.
Any businesses or individuals with talents that would be interested in teaching a class or presenting to the Rossford CLC students, should contact arodgers@wcesc.org,
To register a child in the CLC program, visit www.wcesc.org.
Teachers can apply for grants to promote water, wastewater
The Northwestern Water and Sewer District wants to continue its partnership with local school districts by offering grants of up to $500 to help teachers promote the study of water and wastewater in the region.
The district’s Water and Environment Teacher Education Resources grant is available to all grade levels.
For more information, contact Theresa Pollick at 419-354-9090 ext. 193 or email tpollick@nwwsd.org.
More information is available at www.nwwsd.org.
The deadline is Feb. 11.
Otsego schools plans preschool, kindergarten registration
TONTOGANY — Registration for preschool and kindergarten for the 2022-23 school year begins Feb. 22 at 8 a.m. in the Elementary Commons. There will be forms to fill out in the commons.
To get on the PK list, the school will need the PK Registration Form, Otsego Registration Form, tuition contract, as well as the $210 deposit and $40 supply fee. Students must be 3 years old on or before Aug. 1 and fully potty trained.
There will be a kindergarten roundup on March 9 at 5:30 p.m. in the Elementary Commons.
Students must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1.
Items to bring to the round up include your child’s certified birth certificate, immunization record, custody papers—if applicable, and parent’s proof of residency
There will also be a signup sheet for kindergarten screenings times. Screenings will take place in early June.
Rhodes State College hosts open house
LIMA — Rhodes State College will be host the annual Presidents Day Open House on Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon.
The event will be held on the main campus at 4240 Campus Drive, as well as at the Borra Center for Health Sciences at 8 Town Square.
Prospective students can expect to experience an overview of various programs, see different rooms on campus, and hear from faculty and staff at the college. Register at Rhodesstate.edu/Enroll.