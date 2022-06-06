Kenwood students are Bobcat Proud
Kenwood Elementary has listed its Bobcat Proud students for May.
Honorees include Grady Belleville, MJ Winnick, Cameron Coakley, Nora Thomas, Jacob Martinez, Bella Hinz, Hazel Headley, Paige Failor, Jaivah Smallwood, Audrey Stanton, Nathan Cannaday, Elam Metzger, James Sears, Addison Ruffner, Rebecca Yarger and Keegin Hill.
Students are chosen by their teacher because they have displayed Bobcat Proud behavior during that month. Being Bobcat proud means the students are are being respectful, responsible and safe in all areas at school, in the community and at home.
Latta announces art contest winners
U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, has announced Owen Kohli, a student at Pandora-Gilboa High School, as the winner of Ohio’s Fifth District 2022 Congressional Art Competition.
Emerson Metzger of Perrysburg High School, Ash Brooks of Liberty Center High School and Taelor Miller of Pandora-Gilboa High School were named honorable mentions.
The winning artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Tunnel for one year. The three honorable mention pieces will be displayed in each of Latta’s district offices.
Perrysburg Schools earns Best Community for Music Education designation
PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg Schools has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from the NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education. Now in its 23rd year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to school districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.
To qualify for the designation, the music directors answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by the Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.
This is the 16th year that Perrysburg Schools has been recognized.