BGHS students can travel to Peru
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education has approved a request from Jo Beth Gonzalez to announce a student tour to Peru in June 2023.
Eligible students include those who will begin their freshman year in fall 2023 (this year’s seventh graders). An information meeting for interested students and parents will be held remotely on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. via Google Meets.
The link to the meeting is: meet.google.com/pjh-vveu-zuo
Parents can access the meeting via their students’ ChromeBooks or by asking Dr. G (jgonzalez@bgcs.k12.oh.us) for an invitation to the meeting via your personal email.
Northwood schools seek veterans
NORTHWOOD — Northwood Local Schools is gathering information on all Northwood graduates who have served in the military. The hope is to create a Veterans Wall in the building to honor those who have served.
Information can be provided through an electronic form on the school website: www.northwoodschools.org by clicking on “military resources” or a hard copy of the form can be downloaded to to share/complete at the same link.
Printed forms can be mailed to the school, emailed to jkozina@northwoodschools.org or dropped off at the Northwood VFW post.
Perrysburg JHS bands list events
PERRYSBURG — The Perrysburg Junior High School bands will march into the holiday season next month.
The PJHS Bands Holiday Concert on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. at Perrysburg Junior High School will feature the three concert bands of the PJHS Bands - the Jacket Band, Gold Band and Commodore Band. These groups have prepared an evening of musicianship, memorable music and holiday excitement. There will be a small reception afterwards to celebrate the success of the young musicians.
The PJHS Pep Band will make its PJHS basketball season debut at the PJHS girls vs. Timberstone home game on Dec. 14 beginning at 4:45 p.m.