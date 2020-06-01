BGHS Senior Art Studio can be seen via video
Although schools were working remotely, Bowling Green High School’s annual Senior Studio Art Show is still on.
This year BGHS created a virtual art show displaying the 12 senior artists’ works, candids from their four years and bios of the artists. The front slide has an image of each senior and their names. The faces on the front slide are works each student created to represent their personality and style. These faces will be added to the Senior Studio mural that hangs in the hallway at the high school.
Here is the link for the show: https://youtu.be/hPGcy1p9elE
Seniors in the art show are Abby Bock, Emma Diegel, Sarah Gilbert, Sophia Hachtel, Aurora Kazmaier, Luke Kobylski, Louise Mantel, Nile Peterson, Amanda Schall, Anne Weaver, Hallie Webb and Madison Westfall.
Art teachers also made videos to showcase elementary, middle school and high school artwork to share with the district and community.
Those links are:
Middle school and beginning art: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ySysCi87nzQ&feature=youtu.be
High school:
Local students in Central Catholic High School Class of 2020
TOLEDO — Central Catholic High School’s class of 2020 is the 100th class to graduate from the school. Although the traditional graduation ceremony scheduled for May 18 was canceled due to coronavirus, this year’s seniors will still be honored with a graduation ceremony.
Salutatorian Brent Matus, of Millbury, is an Irish Scholar and a member of the National Honor Society and the baseball team, and he has been involved in Central Catholic’s mentoring program. He is receiving the OHSAA Scholar Athlete Award and a CCHS leadership award. He will attend Ohio State University to major in mechanical engineering.
Leigha Schumaker, of Perrysburg, is tied for third in the class. She is the National Honor Society president as well as the president of student council. She is a member of the Glee Club and the swim team, and she participated in Ohio Youth in Government. She will attend Ohio State University to major in voice performance and psychology.
Eastwood bands announce awards for 2019-20 school year
PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood Local Schools Band Directors Brian Myers and Jonathan Roode have announced the following awards for the 2019-20 school year.
Sixth-Grade Outstanding Band Members: Jenica Rollheiser in flutes, Savanah Stephens in reeds, Tyler Bengry in brass, and Austin Miller in percussion.
High school awards went to Mary Musteric as Outstanding Freshman, Kalee Moore as Outstanding Sophomore, Connor Oberhouse as Outstanding Junior, and Lucas Pease as Outstanding Senior.
Erin Freeman received the Service Award, the Squad of the Season Award went to tenors Kaleb Dlugoleski and Devin Good, the Golden Baton Award went to euphoniums Zach Sechkar and Jonathan Nassaux, the National Marching Band Award went to Luke Coffman, the Louis Armstrong Jazz Award went to Sam Musteric, and the John Philip Sousa Award went to Dylan Brogan.
Terra State cancels KidsCollege
FREMONT — Due to coronavirus, KidsCollege, an annual week-long summer kids program at Terra State Community College, is canceled.
KidsCollege at Terra State has brought academic enrichment to more than 5,000 kids over the last 28 years. Attending KidsCollege gives kids in first through eighth grade an opportunity to make new friends and to be on a college campus.
“Our utmost importance is ensuring the health and safety of our children attending the program, our instructors, and our families in the community. COVID-19 is changing how we do things, including KidsCollege,” said Community Education Coordinator Holly Hoffman.
College staff members are working on a new program called “Titan Kids Club.” More details on the classes and schedule are to come in the near future.