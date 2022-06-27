Central Catholic High School honors seniors
TOLEDO — Central Catholic High School’s Class of 2022 graduated on May 22.
Members of the Class of 2022 earned over $4 million in college scholarship money and were accepted into 284 different colleges and universities.
The class earned many honors and distinctions. Here are some of the winners from Wood County:
The Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Awards - Brinn Hunt, Perrysburg
These are awarded to a senior male and female student who have displayed exemplary sportsmanship, ethics, and integrity.
The OHSAA Scholar Athlete Awards - Jennifer Pryer, Perrysburg
This award recognizes the senior boy and girl with the highest grade point average who have received a minimum of four varsity letters in all sports combined.
Servant Leadership Awards
Through their commitment and passion to service, these students excelled beyond all others - each has recorded 100 or more hours of service and surpassed the required amount of service hours during their time at Central Catholic: Sophia Poling, Perrysburg
Lourdes adds bachelor of science in computer science
SYLVANIA — Lourdes University Provost Terry Keller has announced a personalized hybrid Bachelor of Science in Computer Science program that prepares students for post-graduation success. Built by some of the leading computer science experts in academia, this program is supported by Google, one of the most innovative technology companies in the world. All core courses for this program are taken online.
“Our computer science major offers students the opportunity to develop the necessary skills needed to be successful in the field of technology. Along with leading experts as faculty, the personalized environment we offer here at Lourdes, allows students the chance to network and create relationships that will serve them well after graduation,” Keller said.
The computer science major will prepare graduates to work in a variety of fields including artificial intelligence, business information technology, cybersecurity, digital content management, data science and more. For more information, visit https://www.lourdes.edu/academics/computer-science/.
U. of Findlay sees increase in dual enrollment numbers
FINDLAY — The University of Findlay’s College Credit Plus Program, a dual-enrollment program for high school students to earn college credit, has seen a steady increase in students over the last few years. This program is part of a statewide initiative that allows high school student to take college-level courses, on the university’s campus or at their own high school, and earn credits toward their degree.
Findlay has 38 partner schools and 98 concurrent enrollment instructors across Ohio, providing more CCP Program opportunities to students than any other private higher education institution in the state. This is largely due to the university’s commitment to ensuring that both the students and high school teachers instructing the courses succeed by providing many academic support and continuing education opportunities.
In the 2019-20 academic year, 1,418 students were enrolled in 2,775 courses through Findlay’s CCP Program. During that year, students had a course completion rate of 97.8% and an average GPA of 3.37 all while earning a total of 7,238 college credits.