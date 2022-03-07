PHS Career Day seeks presenters
PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg High School is seeking professionals willing to share information about their current careers for five, 25-minute sessions from 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on April 14. This is an way to share knowledge and experience with high school students and perhaps recruit future co-workers.
Complete the form linked at https://tinyurl.com/2p8pcebj by March 14 to present in person or through a video recording (15 minute maximum length).
If not able to attend on April 14 but still interested in presenting, there is a video option. The video would be made available to 9th-12th grade students can be used as a recruitment tool.
Questions can be addressed to Danielle Sidebottom at dsidebottom@perrysburgschools.net.
Otsego holds Breakfast Under the Sea
TONTOGANY — Support Otsego High School’s spring production of “The Little Mermaid” by attending a splashing two-hour Under the Sea breakfast. Guests will get to meet the characters, hear them sing, tour the ocean (backstage), eat pancakes, and even win prizes.
Breakfast will be served during two seatings on March 19, from 9-11 a.m. and 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
There are two ticket options, one with breakfast for $10 and one without breakfast for $5.
Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/60934
In order to prepare a proper head count, tickets will only be sold until March 17. There will be no tickets at the door.