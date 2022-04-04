Eastwood band excels at OMEA event
PEMBERVILLE — The Eastwood High School concert band earned a I Superior rating in Class B at the Ohio Music Education Association Large Group Band Adjudicated Event held March 11 at Sylvania Southview High School.
Eastwood was one of three bands in Class B to earn the top rating.
This qualifies the band for state competition on April 29 at Findlay High School.
Rossford SOS Club hosts pancake breakfast
ROSSFORD — Rossford Schools’ SOS Club will host a pancake breakfast to benefit Flag City Honor Flight on April 30.
The meal will be served in the high schoo/junior high cafeteria from 8-11 a.m. or until sold out.
The meal will include pancakes (all you can eat), sausage, fresh fruit cup, juice, milk and coffee.
The cost is $8 for adults, $6 for senior citizens, $5 for students and $2 for those under 2 years old.