Education Briefs

Northwood HS seeks Alumnus of the Year

NORTHWOOD — Northwood High School is seeking nominations for its annual Alumnus of the Year award.

Nominees must have graduated from Northwood High School in or prior to spring of 2019, and the recipient will be recognized at the Academic Awards Banquet in May. Letters of nomination should include the nominee’s name, current address, year of graduation, and a description of his/her accomplishments since graduation.

These can include, but are not limited to, post-high school education, honors or awards received, employment history, and any other relevant information to support the nomination.

Deadline for applications is March 27.

Letters of nomination must include the name and address of the person making the nomination and should be sent to:

Principal Erik Johnson, Northwood High School, 600 Lemoyne Road, Northwood, Ohio 43619; or ejohnson@northwoodschools.org.

Open enrollment available in Lakota Local Schools

KANSAS — Parents and students of any school district in Ohio are invited to attend Lakota Local School District tuition free.

Lakota will once again participate in open enrollment. Anyone wishing to participate in this program may apply online at www.lakotaschools.org on the district homepage.

In addition to a completed online application, families must provide proof of residency, such as a utility bill that can be scanned and emailed directly to klee@lakotaschools.org.

Non-resident students can make application to attend the Lakota Local School District at no cost.

Applications will be accepted from April 1 at 8 a.m. through April 30. Any student wishing more information on the open enrollment process may call the district office at 419-986-6650, ext. 4302.

Bluffton University education majors provide study buddies

BLUFFTON – The Bluffton University education department is offering free online educational enrichment in response to K-12 school closures in Ohio. Bluffton Study Buddies, Bluffton University education majors including student teachers, will provide academic help and educational games/activities through the Zoom videoconferencing platform.

Educational enrichment sessions will be held from 9 a.m.-noon, Monday through Friday through at least April 3. Students will be matched with a Bluffton University student teacher or education major based on subject need — history, language arts, math, etc.

“Bluffton University Educator Preparation professors and students look forward to assisting and supporting K-12 students in unique ways during these challenging times,” said Gayle Trollinger, professor of education. “We see the Bluffton Study Buddies service as a way to say ‘thank you’ to area schools that have opened their doors to us over the years for field experiences and student teaching.”

To review instructions for logging into Zoom, go to www.bluffton.edu/studybuddies/

All online sessions will be monitored by a Bluffton University faculty or staff member.