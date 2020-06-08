Perrysburg resident is National Merit scholar
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has released the names of the first group of winners in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
Sean J. McConnachie, of Perrysburg and a student at St. John’s Jesuit High School in Toledo, received a National Merit Owens Corning Foundation Scholarship.
McConnachie’s probable career field is statistics.
Owens Corning Foundation annually awards scholarships to children of active, full-time employees of Owens Corning in U.S. locations and domestic subsidiaries. Owens Corning is headquartered in Toledo.
Scholars were selected from students who advanced to the finalist level in the National Merit Scholarship competition and met criteria of their scholarship sponsors.
Most of these awards are renewable for up to four years of college undergraduate study and provide annual stipends that range from $1,000 to $10,000 per year. Some provide a single payment between $2,500 and $5,000. Recipients can use their awards at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university of their choice.
Local school official to serve on OSBA committee
Carol-Ann Molnar, a 10-year school board member currently serving on the Oregon City Schools Board of Education, has been named to the Board of Trustees of the Ohio School Boards Association. She is one of the OSBA Northwest Region representatives to the statewide board.
The OSBA Board of Trustees is the main governing body of the association. It is composed of the eight-member OSBA Executive Committee, representatives from Ohio’s six largest school districts and 18 representatives selected by OSBA’s five regional associations.
The Northwest Region is composed of school districts in Wood, Allen, Auglaize, Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Huron, Lucas, Mercer, Ottawa, Paulding, Putnam, Sandusky, Seneca, Van Wert, Williams and Wyandot counties.