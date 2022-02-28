Otsego Music Boosters hold fish fry
TONTOGANY — The Otsego Music Boosters will hold its 7th annual fish fry on Friday from 4-7 p.m. in the high school Commons. A fish dinner or mac-n-cheese dinner will be brought to your table as music students perform.
The fish dinner will include three pieces of pollock, baked potato, coleslaw, cornbread and dessert. It costs $11.
An alternate is mac-n-cheese, hotdog and a cookie at a cost of $6.
Reservations may be emailed to mbrewster@otsegoknights.org to reserve tickets. Only about 300 fish dinners will be available.
Purchase of a meal directly impacts the students by providing funds for uniforms, instruments, scholarships and performances.
Perrysburg interviews teaching candidates
PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg Schools will hold an invitation-only interview night for potential teaching candidates for the 2022-23 school year on March 15. Interested candidates should complete the online application at http://www.applitrack.com/perrysburg/onlineapp and then apply using the following link no later than Feb. 25: https://tinyurl.com/3yu49k89.
Those who are selected for an interview will receive an email invitation to sign up for a specific interview time slot. The interviews will be held over Zoom.
Candidates with any licensure may apply. Licensure areas most needed include:
• 7-12 Science
• 7-12 Math
• Elementary P-3 with 4-5 Generalist
• K-12 Intervention Specialist - Mild/Moderate & Moderate/Intense
Interested individuals must also apply to the specific job posted to be considered for that job.
For more information, contact Kellie Johnson, executive director of human resources, ext. 2131 or kjohnson@perrysburgschools.net.
Eastwood’s Patchett wins caddie award
Seven students who caddied at Inverness Golf Club have been awarded the WGA’s Chick Evans Scholarship, a full, four-year housing and tuition scholarship and the nation’s largest privately funded scholarship program.
Ethan Patchett, of Luckey, and a student at Eastwood High School, was one of the award winners.
The scholarship has four selection criteria: A strong caddie record, excellent academics, demonstrated financial need and outstanding character. The full tuition and housing college scholarship is valued at an estimated $120,000 over four years.
BGHS Model UN earns awards
Bowling Green High School Model UN delegates received the following awards at the virtual University of Chicago Model United Nations conference.
Kirby Bucks earned an honorable mention. Bucks was on the Special Political and Decolonization Committee, representing Oman. The committee’s topics were Exploration of Outer Space and Regulating the Rare Earth Mineral Trade.
Gianna Hemming earned a verbal commendation. She was on the Disarmament and International Security Committee, representing New Zealand. The committee’s topics were Electoral Interference and Conflict and State Fragility.
Central Catholic holds 30th annual scholarship fundraiser
Central Catholic High School’s 30th annual scholarship fundraiser, Monte Carlo Night, will take place on March 19 at the Pinnacle in Maumee. Cocktails and registration begin at 5:30 p.m.
The $75 ticket includes casino games and food.
A ticket gives access to the online silent auction, which runs from March 5-19 at 10 p.m.
Visit CentralCatholic.org/gala for more information.