Lourdes University offers BSN evening and weekend program
TOLEDO — Lourdes University College of Nursing has announces its Bachelor of Science in Nursing evening and weekend program. Through the BSN evening and weekend program, nursing majors can achieve their Bachelor of Science in Nursing and obtain licensure as a registered nurse. Nursing classes will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with clinicals offered on weekends primarily during the day. Cohorts start every fall and spring semester.
Nursing is an in-demand field, and many students need to juggle their studies with family, job and other responsibilities. Through the BSN evening and weekend program, nursing majors can achieve their BSN and seek licensure as a registered nurse.
NDA president wins national leadership award
TOLEDO — Notre Dame Academy President Kim Grilliot has been awarded the Sisters of Notre Dame USA Transformative Leadership Award.
The national honor recognizes employees or volunteers in the Sisters of Notre Dame national network who inspire hope and excellence as they lead others to a fuller, freer life.
The first lay principal then president of Notre Dame Academy, she has initiated visionary programs. Under her leadership, NDA became the only International Baccalaureate Diploma World School in Northwest Ohio. She also led NDA to become the first Catholic girls school in Toledo to have a junior academy, the first Catholic girls school in Ohio to have the Catholic values-based SportsLeader Program, and the first Catholic school in Northwest Ohio to institute the Safe Listener program.
Grilliot has also optimized opportunities for learning, leadership and collaboration by initiating the student-centered block schedule, faculty Professional Learning Communities and LinkCrew program.