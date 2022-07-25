Lourdes University offers BSN evening and weekend program

TOLEDO — Lourdes University College of Nursing has announces its Bachelor of Science in Nursing evening and weekend program. Through the BSN evening and weekend program, nursing majors can achieve their Bachelor of Science in Nursing and obtain licensure as a registered nurse. Nursing classes will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with clinicals offered on weekends primarily during the day. Cohorts start every fall and spring semester.

