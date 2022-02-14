BG teacher is among elite
IXL Learning, the K-12 personalized learning program used by 13 million students, recently announced its eighth annual Elite 100 list. The Elite 100 recognizes the top 100 teachers out of 800,000 from around the world who have demonstrated the highest commitment to helping their students learn.
One of those teachers is Caitlyn Butterfield from Bowling Green, who teaches at Ohio Virtual Academy. Following a year of pandemic-related disrupted learning, Butterfield used IXL to accurately identify students’ knowledge levels, personalize instruction to meet their individual needs, and recover unfinished learning.
Owens holds Presidents Day Preview
PERRYSBURG — Owens Community College will welcome community members and prospective new students to explore academic programs and more at the annual Presidents Day Preview from 10 a.m-5 p.m. Feb. 21 on the Oregon Road campus.
The preview event begins at Veterans Hall, 363 Depot Road. Parking is recommended in the lot next to Founders Hall.
“Our faculty and staff will be available to talk about our more than 70 academic programs and our transfer options to four-year colleges and universities,” Erin Kramer, director of admissions, said. “In addition to academics, the Owens experience includes our dedicated support services such as academic advising as well as our student clubs and organizations. We will have representatives at the Presidents Day Preview to discuss these services that benefit student success.”
Campus tours will also be available. Sign up in advance at www.owens.edu/preview.
The event also features selective health admission sessions about 13 programs in the School of Nursing and Health Professions, such as Registered Nursing, Dental Hygiene, Occupational Therapy Assistant, Physical Therapist Assistant, Surgical Technology and more.
An overview of financial aid will be offered as well.
Masks will be required.
Sign up for academic summer programs
Discover summer learning opportunities for youth in third grade through high school with Summer Academic and Youth Programs at Bowling Green State University.
This year, programs will be offered in both virtual and in-person camps. Whether at home or on campus, BGSU promises camps that are engaging, fun and affordable.
Summer Academic Camps provide opportunities for students to connect to BGSU all while expanding their knowledge, building life skills and exploring their interests.
Be sure to visit the Pre-College Summer Programs website at https://www.bgsu.edu/pre-college-programs/summer-academic-and-youth-programs/academic-summer-programs/?deliveryName=DM15731 as new programs are continuously added.
Virtual camps and programs include:
• Academic Enrichment Camp 3rd-8th grade
• Forensic Science 9th-12th grade
• Future Med: Exploring Health Careers 9th-12th grade
• Pre-Law Camp grade 9th-12th grade
• Veterinary Science 9th-12th grade
In-person camps and programs include:
• Food & Nutrition 9th-12th grade
• Farm 2 Fork 4th-6th grade
• Ignite STEM 4th-8th grade
• Media Production 9th-12th grade
• Explore Nursing 9th-12th grade
• Marine Biology: The Life Aquatic 10th-12th grade
• Summer Music Institute 6th-12th grade