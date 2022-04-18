Eastwood hosts Jazz Festival
PEMBERVILLE — The 9th annual Eastwood Jazz Festival will be May 7.
The evening includes dinner and entertainment provided by the Toledo Jazz Orchestra Compo and the Eastwood, Bowling Green, North Baltimore, Otsego and South Central High School jazz bands.
Doors to Eastwood High School will open at 5 p.m. Performances start at 5:30. Dinner will be served at 6.
The four course meal will feature smoked beef brisket and grilled seasoned pork loin. A vegetarian option is available.
Dinner and entertainment is $30; entertainment only is $15.
A table of eight with preferred seating is $210.
Tickets and full menu are at http://tinyurl.com/eastwoodjazz.
Central Catholic presents spring musical
TOLEDO — The Central Catholic High School music department announces its 93rd spring musical production, “Kiss Me, Kate.”
The show will take place May 6-8 at the Valentine Theatre. Show times are May 6 and May 7 at 7 p.m., and May 8 at 3 p.m.
“Kiss Me, Kate, composed by Cole Porter in 1948, is based on Shakespeare’s famous play “The Taming of the Shrew.”
For tickets, call 419-242-2787, visit the box office at 410 Adams St. in downtown Toledo, or order online at http://www.valentinetheatre.com/events.html.
Tickets are $15 for the first and second floor, and $12 for balcony seats. Student tickets with I.D. are $10.