Toth Elementary safety patrol gets $500
PERRYSBURG — Toth Elementary School is one of 10 schools in the country to be awarded a AAA Charles Hayes Advancement Grant. The $500 grant can be used to expand or enhance the schools’ existing patrol program.
Kara Hitchens of AAA Miami Valley & Northwest Ohio visited the school for an assembly Sept. 20 to present a check to the AAA School Safety Patrol at the school.
BGSU Dance Team holds clinic
The Bowling Green State University Dance Team will hold a clinic Oct. 30 for ages 7-18,
The price is $60 and participants will get a free T-shirt.
Register by visiting www.bgsu.edu/danceteam and click on WORKSHOPS.
Registration will start at 8:30 a.m. the day of the event and the clinic will run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.