Conneaut PTO asks for help
Conneaut Elementary’s PTO is in need of parents to step up and help make the programs and services offered a success.
Areas in need of help are teacher appreciation coordinator, conference meal coordinator, spirit wear coordinator, fundraising coordinator, monthly/quarterly staff motivation coordinator, teacher lounge stock up coordinator, and ice cream event coordinator.
If interested, message Kristen Strum on Facebook.
Lourdes offers scholarships to lifelong learners
SYLVANIA — The Lourdes University Lifelong Learning Program has announced scholarship opportunities for the very first time. These scholarships are intended to help those who would otherwise be unable to participate in Lifelong Learning due to financial hardship.
Open to all interested men and women, the only requirement for participation is an interest in ongoing learning. Lifelong Learning participants enjoy classes on a wide variety of academic subjects, educational field trips and monthly lectures featuring guest speakers.
Those who meet certain financial criteria may be able to enjoy member benefits and attend classes at no or reduced cost.
For more information, contact Laura Megeath, lifelong learning coordinator, at 419-824-3707 or [email protected].