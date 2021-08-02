Eastwood plans All Class Celebration
PEMBERVILLE — An Eastwood All Class Celebration, celebrating over 60 years of Eastwood Schools, will be held Sept. 4.
The Eastwood Alumni Band will march and play at the home football game on Sept. 3
More details are in the Eastwood Band website: band.eastwoodschools.org/forms band website 2021 Alumni Band Information.
This is for alumni of Pemberville, Troy-Luckey and Webster schools, as well as Eastwood High School.
The cost is $25 and the event will be held at the high school. Registration deadline is Aug. 20.
Author joins Bluffton faculty
BLUFFTON — New York Times bestselling author and World Fantasy Award winner Tobias Buckell is joining the Bluffton University English department this fall. Buckell will serve as an instructor of English.
A 2000 Bluffton graduate, Buckell’s 13 novels and more than 80 stories have been translated into 20 different languages. His work has been nominated for several awards including the Hugo, Nebula, World Fantasy and the Astounding Award for Best New Science Fiction Author.
Buckell is known for writing science fiction/fantasy/thriller novels with his latest, “A Stranger in the Citadel,” recently released as an Audible Original. Buckell also wrote two Halo novels for video game developer Bungie (“The Cole Protocol” and “Envoy”) and was the lead writer for the video game “DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods.” Buckell previously served as an adjunct professor at Bluffton and also teaches students in the Stonecoast MFA in Creative Writing program through the University of Southern Maine.