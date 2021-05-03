Perrysburg holds concert fundraiser
PERRYSBURG — The Perrysburg High School Select Strings will hold its 2nd annual Chamber Series Concert fundraiser.
The musicians of the Perrysburg High School Select Strings will perform in multiple chamber ensembles representing the eras of music. The concert will take place on May 14 at 7 p.m. in the Perrysburg High School Auditorium. Admission is free but donations are accepted and encouraged.
Donations go to support the group’s trip to the Midwest Clinic in December.
Tickets are limited, and can be purchased by visiting this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chamber-series-concert-fundraiser-tickets-151059229221.
Central Catholic High School holds open house
TOLEDO — Central Catholic will hold an open house on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. in the Sullivan Center. Families with seventh and eighth-grade students are invited to visit.
Sign up by visiting www.centralcatholic.org and clicking on the open house sign-up link. Call 419-255-2280 for more information.
Bluffton University’s May Day Gala concert to be held virtually
BLUFFTON — Bluffton University’s May Day Gala Concert will be streamed at www.bluffton.edu/mus at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The theme is Songs of Love, Songs under Moonlight.
Pieces include favorites from operas and musicals including: “Don Pasquale,” “Jekyll and Hyde,” “Miss Saigon,” “Once,” “Gigi,” “Cats” and “A Little Night Music.” The performance will end with the classic love song “Fly Me to the Moon.”
Since the concert is being held virtually, donations will be taken for music scholarships at www.bluffton.edu/givetomusic.