Local students accepted into military academies

Congressman Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, recognized students from Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District on their acceptance to one of the U.S. Military Service Academies at a reception on Sunday at the 180th Fighter Wing in Swanton.

Wood County students who were recognized:

U.S. Military Academy, West Point, New York

• Maximus Closson, Northwood, Northwood High School

U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland

• Olivia Achenbach, Perrysburg, Perrysburg High School

BGCS students compete in YAM art contest

A number of Bowling Green City Schools students was recognized at the April board of education meeting for their accomplishments in the Ohio Art Education Association Youth Art Month and Young People’s Art Exhibits.

Juniper Kieffer-Airhart: Crim Elementary grade 4 – YAM graphic design first place winner

Rebekah Center: middle school grade 8 – YAM graphic design third place

Bailee Pirrwitz: Crim Elementary grade 4 – YAM flag design third place winner

Zoe Brujic: middle school grade 8 – YAM flag design honorable mention

Ethan Smith: middle school grade 8 – YAM exhibitor

Emarie Headley: middle school grade 8 – YPAE exhibitor

Gracie Samarzia: Crim Elementary kindergarten – YAM exhibitor

Evelyn Perez-Tolentino: Crim Elementary grade 2 – YPAE exhibitor

Eastwood scores at OMEA contest

PEMBERVILLE — The 2022 Ohio Music Education Association junior high solo and ensemble results are in for Eastwood Middle School.

The competition was held April 9 at Northwood Schools.

The seventh and eight grade choir students who participated in the competition included:

Phoenix Coon, alto solo, Superior (I) Rating

Kiera Howard, alto solo, Superior (I) Rating

Taylor Nowakowski, mezzo-soprano solo, Superior (I) Rating

Brooklyn Preston, alto solo, Superior (I) Rating

Mylah Shoemaker, alto solo, Excellent (II) Rating

A’Layah Watkins, alto solo, Superior (I) Rating

Eighth Grade Ladies Ensemble of

Taylor Nowakowski, Mylah Shoemaker, Emma Thorstenson, and A’Layah Watkins, Superior (I) Rating

