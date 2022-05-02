Local students accepted into military academies
Congressman Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, recognized students from Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District on their acceptance to one of the U.S. Military Service Academies at a reception on Sunday at the 180th Fighter Wing in Swanton.
Wood County students who were recognized:
U.S. Military Academy, West Point, New York
• Maximus Closson, Northwood, Northwood High School
U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland
• Olivia Achenbach, Perrysburg, Perrysburg High School
BGCS students compete in YAM art contest
A number of Bowling Green City Schools students was recognized at the April board of education meeting for their accomplishments in the Ohio Art Education Association Youth Art Month and Young People’s Art Exhibits.
Juniper Kieffer-Airhart: Crim Elementary grade 4 – YAM graphic design first place winner
Rebekah Center: middle school grade 8 – YAM graphic design third place
Bailee Pirrwitz: Crim Elementary grade 4 – YAM flag design third place winner
Zoe Brujic: middle school grade 8 – YAM flag design honorable mention
Ethan Smith: middle school grade 8 – YAM exhibitor
Emarie Headley: middle school grade 8 – YPAE exhibitor
Gracie Samarzia: Crim Elementary kindergarten – YAM exhibitor
Evelyn Perez-Tolentino: Crim Elementary grade 2 – YPAE exhibitor
Eastwood scores at OMEA contest
PEMBERVILLE — The 2022 Ohio Music Education Association junior high solo and ensemble results are in for Eastwood Middle School.
The competition was held April 9 at Northwood Schools.
The seventh and eight grade choir students who participated in the competition included:
Phoenix Coon, alto solo, Superior (I) Rating
Kiera Howard, alto solo, Superior (I) Rating
Taylor Nowakowski, mezzo-soprano solo, Superior (I) Rating
Brooklyn Preston, alto solo, Superior (I) Rating
Mylah Shoemaker, alto solo, Excellent (II) Rating
A’Layah Watkins, alto solo, Superior (I) Rating
Eighth Grade Ladies Ensemble of
Taylor Nowakowski, Mylah Shoemaker, Emma Thorstenson, and A’Layah Watkins, Superior (I) Rating