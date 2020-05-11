Search firm to find interim leader for University of Toledo
TOLEDO (AP) — The University of Toledo has selected a search firm to find a temporary replacement for its outgoing president.
The school’s board of trustees announced Wednesday that AGB Search will be paid $30,000 to do the work. School officials hope the interim leader can shadow Sharon Gaber before she leaves in July to become chancellor at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
The firm specializes in finding outside candidates, often a retired person with experience in a university president role with demonstrated financial and leadership skills. Board Chairman Mary Ellen Pisanelli said school officials thought an interim president from outside the area would be beneficial for the university, adding that internal candidates would also be considered and vetted by the firm.
Gaber announced her plans to resign late last month.
She became president at the University of Toledo in July 2015 and received a three-year contract extension in 2018. University officials praised her accomplishments, crediting her for increasing student retention and graduation rates, strengthened research efforts, and adding added training programs aimed at diversity, inclusion, and sexual assault awareness.
UT to honor graduates through video messages
TOLEDO — The University of Toledo has teamed up with Tribute.co, to honor graduates’ years of hard work and dedication by creating the ultimate gift - a Tribute video with encouraging messages from friends and family. Tribute.co allows graduates and their families to easily record video messages, request submissions from friends and family, insert photos, and transform these multiple submissions into one beautiful, heartfelt video montage that celebrates their accomplishments.
For the next three months Tribute.co is offering its services completely free to all graduates across the country to help them celebrate during this challenging time.
Rhodes State holds virtual admissions sessions
LIMA — Rhodes State will host virtual admissions information sessions as more students look to attend this summer and fall. These sessions will help students navigate the enrollment process to also include an overview of available online services, financial assistance and majors/programs.
The next three Admissions Information Sessions will be May 18 at 6 p.m., May 27 at 10 a.m. and June 2 at 10 a.m.
Fifteen additional Health Science Program Briefings will be offered in May for students interested in the healthcare field. The briefings provide students direct access to Program Chairs to learn more about their career of choice, qualification requirements and application process.
Registration for the Nursing, Occupational Therapy Assistant, Exercise Science, Medical Assisting/Medical Coding, and Radiographic Imaging sessions can be done at www.RhodesState.edu.
Summer classes begin June 1 and fall semester begins Aug. 26.
Charter offers scholarships for underrepresented students
Charter Communications Inc. has announced the creation of Spectrum Scholars, a two-year educational program for eligible rising juniors with financial need. Charter is collaborating with the American Indian College Fund, OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates, United Negro College Fund and Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, national non-profit organizations focused on supporting the needs and aspirations of underrepresented students.
Charter and its non-profit partners has begun the application process to select 20 students who will each be awarded a $20,000 college scholarship to be used over the course of their junior and senior years. Students selected will participate in a structured, two-year program that will focus on professional development. Beginning in the 2020-21 academic year, students also will receive a Charter mentor and the opportunity to explore an internship at Charter, one of the nation’s largest broadband and connectivity companies.
For more information, visit https://corporate.charter.com/spectrum-scholars.