Open House will honor retiring PHS principal
PERRYSBURG — The community is invited to a public open house honoring retiring Perrysburg High School Principal Michael Short.
Short will retire from PHS at the end of this school year after 17 years of leadership.
Alumni, current and retired employees, current students, families, colleagues and other well-wishers are all encouraged to attend.
The open house will be May 17 from 4-5:30 p.m. in the Commodore Building gym, 140 E. Indiana Ave.
Light refreshments will be served.
NB to buy furniture, playground equipment
NORTH BALTIMORE – North Baltimore Local Schools will be using federal funds to purchase new furniture.
At its April 27 meeting, the board of education approved spending $87,682 to replace school furniture.
Superintendent Ryan Delaney said a lot of the original furniture was moved to the new high school in 2012 from the former Second Street location.
A lot of the furniture was cloth and has been discolored by the disinfectant used for coronavirus safety, he said.
Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds will pay for the purchases.
The district also is spending $127,000 to replace the playground equipment at Powell Elementary.
Much of the equipment there is more than 20 years old and is rusting out, Delaney said.
The district will replace about 80% before the start of school in the fall.