Summer camps offered at Maumee preschool
MAUMEE — Elizabeth Wayne Preschool will have summer camps in June and July for children ages 3 to 6.
Camps will offer numerous educational activities with a core basis in S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Music). Children will be encouraged to build, create, experiment and problem solve through hands-on activities.
There will be six weeks of theme-based camps and each will run Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon. Snacks will be provided.
Children must be potty trained to attend.
A discount is provided for those who register for all six weeks.
Registration and a list of camp themes can be found online at ewpreschool.org, or call 419-893-3383 for more information.
OSBA launches Get on Board campaign
The Ohio School Boards Association recently launched its Get on Board campaign, designed to encourage Ohioans from all walks of life to consider serving on their local boards of education.
The campaign, which began in 2019, asks current school board members to offer their expertise for an additional term and tries to motivate new community members to take up the challenge of board work for school districts and educational service centers where vacant seats exist.
For more information, visit www.getonboardohio.org. The site also offers a section where individuals can recommend potential candidates, which will enable OSBA to reach out to them with resources and information.
This year’s general election is Nov. 2. Ohioans wishing to run for a board of education seat must file a nominating petition with their county board of elections by 4 p.m. on Aug. 4.
Bluffton’s degree-completion program in business is recognized
BLUFFTON — Bluffton University’s degree-completion program in business is now aligned with the Society for Human Resource Management HR Curriculum Guidebook and Templates. Students enrolled in Bluffton’s degree-completion program are able to apply for the SHRM Certified Professional exam. Eligible students must be in their final year of study in an aligned HR degree program and must have a minimum of 500 hours of relevant experience to apply.
The HR Curriculum Guidebook and Templates were developed by SHRM to define the minimum HR content areas that should be studied by HR students at the undergraduate and graduate levels. The guidelines are part of SHRM’s Academic Initiative to define HR education standards taught in university business schools and help universities develop degree programs that follow these standards.
Throughout the world, more than 500 programs in approximately 425 educational institutions have been acknowledged by SHRM.