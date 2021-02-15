BG Christian downs Fostoria
Bowling Green Christian Academy beat Fostoria Elementary, 108-58, in a grades 5-6 quiz bowl match held Feb. 3.
Graham Malanga led the BGCA team while Sam Rietzke was top-contributor for Fostoria.
Happy Brooks is the coach at BGCA while Erika Hossler is the coach at Fostoria.
Eastwood defeats Woodmore
Eastwood Middle School defeated its counterpart in Woodmore, 108-34, in a grades 7-8 quiz bowl match held Feb. 4.
Tops scorers were Eli Bailey for Eastwood and Justin Kigar for Woodmore.
Ken Perkins is the coach at Eastwood while Donna Katafias coaches the Woodmore team.
North Baltimore beats Eastwood
In a Feb. 4 grades 7-8 quiz bowl match, North Baltimore defeated Eastwood 94-58.
Noah Vanlerberg led his North Baltimore team while Eli Smith was top-scorer for Eastwood.
Coaches are Lisa Reider at North Baltimore and Ken Perkins at Eastwood.
North Baltimore crushes Woodmore
North Baltimore beat its counterpart at Woodmore, 132-34, in a grades 7-8 quiz bowl match Feb. 4.
Isaiah Boyce led North Baltimore.
Anna Kigar led Woodmore.