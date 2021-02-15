Lourdes offers FAFSA completion event
SYLVANIA — The Lourdes University Office of Admissions offers a free application for Federal Student Aid completion event.
Students who need help filling out their FAFSA can sign up for a one-hour meeting via Zoom or in-person with the Lourdes University financial aid team and receive personalized assistance. This event is open to the public and will be offered Feb. 26, March 19, April 30 and May 14.
For more information, contact a Lourdes University financial aid team member at 419-824-3732 or financialservices@lourdes.edu.
Custar student recognized for academic achievement
Kaylee Gonyer of Custar was among the Ohio Connections Academy students recently recognized for outstanding academic achievement and service to the community.
During a virtual ceremony on OCA’s LiveLesson online classroom, Gonyer, a senior, was among the school’s National Honor Society inductees recognizing students in grades 10-12 for scholarship, leadership, service and character.
To qualify, students must have been enrolled with OCA for at least one semester, have a cumulative grade point average of 3.4 or better, demonstrate a history of leadership experience by participating in school or community service activities, and submit letters of recommendation from current and former teachers and other adults.
Ohio Connections Academy is a free, fully-online, public school for K-12 students.
Hondros College of Nursing announces new campus
COLUMBUS – To help address the current nursing shortage across Ohio and the U.S., Hondros College of Nursing is planning to open a new campus in Akron. The first class of students will begin in the Practical Nursing Diploma program in April at the campus located at 755 White Pond Drive.
Both the state of Ohio and the nation are facing a nursing shortage that is expected to continue for at least the next eight years, the college said in a statement. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that there will be over 175,000 registered nursing job openings each year through 2029.
The new campus will be the seventh campus location for Hondros College of Nursing. The other campuses are located near Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Dayton and Toledo; and Indianapolis. In addition to the PN Diploma program, Hondros offers an Associate Degree in Nursing at five of its Ohio campuses, which leads to an RN license once a graduate passes the NCLEX exam.