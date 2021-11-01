Rhodes State offers admissions events
LIMA — Rhodes State College is hosting two admissions events. Potential students can visit Rhodes State College to learn more about the 70 academic programs and certificates programs the college offers.
There will be information about the admissions process, financial aid, scholarships and academic program highlights from faculty.
The first is Fall Preview Day on Friday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and will include a tour of campus and an optional tour of the new Borra Center for Health Sciences from noon-1 p.m.
The second is an event for adult learners interested in coming back to college. The event is LEAD - Learn, Experience, Advance, and obtain a degree and will be held Nov. 17 from 6-7:30 p.m. This information session is for adult learners to discover program options and flexible course scheduling.
Those interested can RSVP at www.Rhodesstate.edu/Enroll or call 419-995-8320 for more details.
Central Catholic holds open house
TOLEDO — Central Catholic High School’s annual open house is Nov. 14 from 12-3 p.m. Students and their families are invited to visit.
Central Catholic has been educating future leaders in the greater Toledo community for over 100 years. The school offers nearly 100 merit and need-based scholarships and have awarded an average of $1.4 million in scholarships and financial aid over the last three years.
The open house offers the opportunity to tour the school building; visit classrooms; meet teachers, coaches, and administrators; explore our academic, spiritual, athletic, and extra-curricular programs; enjoy vocal, musical, and dance performances; and learn about scholarships and financial aid options.
The school is located at 2550 Cherry St.
Call 419-255-2280 or email admissions@centralcatholic.org for more information.
Ohio Connections Academy wins PBIS award
COLUMBUS – Ohio Connections Academy, a tuition-free, full-time public virtual school serving K-12 students throughout the state, was recently awarded the Ohio PBIS Bronze Award for 2020-21 by the Ohio Department of Education for creating a school environment that is positive, predictable, safe and equitable.
PBIS stands for Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports, and the cornerstone of this framework is maintaining and supporting behavioral expectations for students throughout the school environment, which requires consistency in administrative leadership for students, parents and staff.
According to Ohio Connections Academy Superintendent Marie Hanna, the online school developed a structured framework so all stakeholders (caretakers, learning coaches, administration, school support staff, teachers and students) work together to teach, model and reinforce what it means to be respectful, responsible and engaged.
To learn more about Ohio Connections Academy, visit www.OhioConnectionsAcademy.com or call 800- 382-6010.
Heidelberg board extends president’s contract
TIFFIN – The Heidelberg University Board of Trustees has extended President Robert H. Huntington’s 2022-2027 employment agreement an additional year.
A spokesperson declined to provide his salary.
Under Huntington’s leadership, Heidelberg has invested more than $44 million to complete 21 new construction and major renovation projects.
Additionally, the university raised more than $77 million (with a goal of $75 million) over the past decade in its Academic Comprehensive Campaign for Excellence, the largest most ambitious fundraising campaign in Heidelberg’s history. Earlier this semester, Heidelberg’s faculty approved the Integrated Studies General Education Curriculum, which will be implemented in the fall 2022 semester.