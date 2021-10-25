Notre Dame Academy presents ‘Matilda! The Musical’
TOLEDO — Sarah Mickens, Perrysburg, and Zoe Zimmerman, Walbridge, play the lead in Notre Dame Academy’s production of “Matilda! The Musical.”
NDA, St. John’s Jesuit, St. Francis de Sales School and Toledo Christian students will bring “Matilda! The Musical” to life at the Ave Maria Performing Arts Center on the NDA campus, 3535 W. Sylvania Ave.
Show times are Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Purchase tickets through www.showtix4u.com, www.nda.org, or call 419-475-9359. Adults are $15 and students/children are $12.
“Matilda! The Musical” is the story of Matilda, a little girl with wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She’s unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, Miss Honey.
The cast also includes Jordan Miller and Sophie Wolfinger, both from Perrysburg.
The production crew/stage crew/orchestra includes Tiffany Smith of Rossford, and Natasza Ladziak, Katie Timbrook and Adishree Verma, all of Perrysburg.
Rhodes State offers admissions events
LIMA — Rhodes State College is hosting two admissions events. Potential students can visit Rhodes State College to learn more about the 70 academic programs and certificates programs the college offers.
There will be information about the admissions process, financial aid, scholarships and academic program highlights from faculty.
The first is Fall Preview Day on Nov. 5 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and will include a tour of campus and an optional tour of the new Borra Center for Health Sciences from noon-1 p.m.
The second is an event for adult learners interested in coming back to college. The event is LEAD - Learn, Experience, Advance, and obtain a degree and will be held Nov. 17 from 6-7:30 p.m. This information session is for adult learners to discover program options and flexible course scheduling.
Those interested can RSVP at www.Rhodesstate.edu/Enroll or call 419-995-8320 for more details.