Penta offers short-term courses for adults
PERRYSBURG — Registration is under way for four new short-term courses at Penta Career Center, Adult Post-Secondary.
Courses begin Jan. 10 and are designed to quickly provide training in several in-demand fields. The five-week evening courses include welding, auto technology and CNC programming/precision machining. In addition, a 15-week phlebotomy course is also offered.
To register for these courses, call 419-661-6554 or stop by Penta Adult Post-Secondary at 9301 Buck Road.
Additional information is available by visiting www.pentacareercenter.org and clicking on “Adult Education.”
Forgivable loans available for Mercy College BSN program
Mercy College of Ohio is exploring innovative ways to recruit more students to pursue nursing.
In partnership with the Mercy Health Foundation - Greater Toledo, Mercy College will offer a limited number of forgivable loans to incoming Bachelor of Science in Nursing students who are direct from high school. Incoming students can now apply for the Mercy Health BSN Nursing Forgivable Loan that will begin the fall semester of 2022.
While the selected students are enrolled in the BSN program their loans will be deferred and upon graduation and becoming successfully employed at Mercy Health, their loans will be forgiven over a four-year period.
Visit mercycollege.edu/forgive for complete details and the application process for the Mercy Health BSN Nursing Forgivable Loan and mercycollege.edu/nursing for the options that Mercy College offers.