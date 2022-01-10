Owens holds adjunct faculty recruitment event
PERRYSBURG — Owens Community College is seeking adjunct faculty in many academic disciplines, including business (management, marketing, general), culinary, biology, diesel, Caterpillar/John Deere, manufacturing, nursing, STNA and more.
Anyone interested in learning more about working as an adjunct faculty member at Owens should attend a recruiting event planned for Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. online via Blackboard Collaborate. www.owens.edu/adjunct.
The benefits include a flexible teaching schedule, potential to teach courses online, earn additional income, and educate tomorrow’s employees
For more information, contact michael_sander@owens.edu.
Otsego Elementary names top students
TONTOGANY — Otsego Elementary has listed its Students of the Month for December.
Each classroom had an honoree, including Libby Allen, Emersyn Bilanow, Kellher Arp, Kyle Winger, Mia Churchill, Christian Mariscal, Harper St. John, Julia Sturdevant, Chloe Simpson, Dempsey Dotts, Nathan Voglesong, Olivia De La Cruz, Wyatt Fox, Alexis Stuart, Kallie Lewark, Max Bilanow, Ma’Mia Krauss, Sonora Brewer, Sterling Miller, Luke Weilnau, Alex Mariscal, Bryson Palmer, Brady Swartz, Brooklyn Martinez, Jack Miles, Logan Michael, Sophia Johnson, Mack Meyer, Kylin Martinez, Bryce Cleaves, John Riley and Chase Von Sacken.
NB schools name Best of the Best for first semester
NORTH BALTIMORE — Chad Kiser, principal at North Baltimore Middle/High School, has announced the students who maintained a 4.0 gpa for the first semester, from August to January.
Seventh graders included Karly Livingston.
Eighth graders were Kaylee Allison, Lindsay Crouse, Kyleigh Baltz, Hannah Hagemyer, Cassidy Gerdeman, Cooper Clark, Brody Walter and Daniel Hinkle.
Freshmen were Kenadi Lennard, Kaylee Sterling, Angelina Melendez, Morghan Nagel, Layla Delancy, Noah Palmer, Isiah Boyce, Macin Pettry and Everett Mowery
Sophomores were Sara Casey, Alex Greeno, Rowan Tackett-Spangenberg, Jacob Trout, Josh Clayton, Josh Fennell and Jessie Vanlerberg
Juniors were Gaige Dewitt, Owen Johnson, Conner Boyer, Gavin McDonald, Ari Loera, Kaitlyn Kelley, Leah Rader, Autumn Buder, Sophia Pedrero, Miles Helbling and Emme Hopple.
Seniors were Daltin Oberley, Gunner Kepling, Darrian Zitzelberger, Mitch Clark, Brock Baltz, Halie Inbody, Liv Matthes, Meredith Buchanan, Maddy Westgate, Cassadie Jacobs, Lucy Trout, Gabby Estrada, Grace Hagemyer, Emma Cotterman, Laura Keegan, Caeli Empcke, Lauren Neipp and Grace Knitz.