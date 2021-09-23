A protest against the mandated coronavirus vaccine requirement at Bowling Green State University drew a dozen people who were bundled up against the cold and rain on Thursday for the rescheduled event.
Both community members and students protested outside the BGSU oval in front of the Bowen-Thompson Student Union.
Emily Smith, the student recruiter for Young Americans for Freedom at BGSU, organized the event in coordination with the BGSU chapter of Turning Point USA.
“It’s not actually anti-vaccine, it’s anti-mandate. It’s basically saying that we want to protect medical privacy and free speech rights,” said Smith, who is a graduate student at BGSU in the Masters of Public Administration program.
She said that the organizations consider submission of vaccination status a violation of student’s medical privacy. They are also against the submission of personal medical information regarding coronavirus testing results.
The university administration instituted a campus-wide vaccine mandate on Sept. 2, the day after all athletes were required to get the vaccine. University officials cited the recent full FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
The event was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but had been rescheduled for rain. This is the second protest the group has held. The first one was on Sept. 14.
The groups have not had any reaction from the university administration, but did receive permission to do the protest, Smith said.
“It varies from week to week and we often have people show up who are not part of the email chain or the group chat,” she said. “Last week we had 15 to 20 (protesters) and they would rotate through as they get out of class, or whatever. We’ve had some say that they have classes all afternoon and say ‘I can’t come to support with a physical presence, but they do support what you’re doing.’”
Some held signs saying My Body My Choice with a hypodermic needle shot image and Educate Don’t Mandate.
Jared Ysseldyke, a BGSU senior in political science and the BGSU chapter president of Turning Point USA, participated in the Thursday protest.
“I think it’s important to point out that some of us, here, are vaccinated — that it’s important that we do encourage it — but some of us don’t want to be vaccinated, and that’s OK. I personally am vaccinated,” Ysseldyke said.
Some felt the mandate did not account for potential vaccine side effects.
“I understand that there are people who are concerned about vaccine side effects, as it affects them individually, and I’m standing up on behalf of them,” said Nathan Niedzwiecki, a BGSU student.
Some Wood County residents joined the protest.
“I heard about it through some friends and I just want to be here to support them,” Tim Stechschulte said. He is against both the use of vaccines and the mandate from the university.
“There’s two sides. People are divided into both camps. It’s their choice. If they want to get it, that’s fine. If they don’t want to get it, that should be fine. But it appears that’s not fine anymore if they don’t want to get it. People are losing their jobs. They are being threatened and coerced. If it’s that good, why do you have to pay people and threaten their jobs?” he added.
Smith also said that in the past BGSU has not required other vaccinations.
She added that BGSU is a taxpayer-funded university and it’s a question of equity, with some students not having the financial ability to choose another educational institution that is not mandating vaccination.