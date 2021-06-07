The Eastwood Community Improvement Corp.
The Eastwood Community Improvement Corp. provided funding for the continuing operations of Stony Ridge Community Park, managed by the Stony Ridge Civic Association. The SRCA was unable to hold fundraising projects during the COVID lockdown, but was able to raise $2,000, which ECIC matched. Contact Christine Gruelich at 419-779-7543 to volunteer. The ECIC strives to support business, education, housing and local improvements in the Eastwood School District. Pictured, from left, are SRCA volunteer Matt Vermilyea, Vice President Jeff Kutz, Gruelich, President Roger Mullholand and Secretary Nancy Schramm. The park includes soccer fields, baseball diamond, basketball court, playground and shelter house.

