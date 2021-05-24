The Eastwood Community Improvement Corporation provided funding for the Pemberville Community Pool to purchase a new pool sweeper. Due to coronavirus concerns, the pool was not able to open in 2020. This year, plans are to open the pool for Memorial Day weekend, and then open full time starting June 4. For more information on pool hours, swim lessons, season passes and pool rentals, call 419-287-3832. The Eastwood Community Improvement Corp. strives to support business, education, housing and local improvements in the several communities in the Eastwood School District, hoping to maintain and improve opportunities for living, learning and quality of life. Pictured, from left, are ECIC President Roger Mullholand, pool manager Megan McDonnel and Mayor Carol Bailey, who accepted a check from ECIC Secretary-Treasurer Gordon Bowman for $1,500 to help purchase the new pool sweeper.
