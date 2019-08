Boneless skinless chicken breasts, quantity and size as desired

Package frozen spiral or shoestring french fries

Package brown and serve dinner rolls

Italian dressing

stick butter

garlic power

dill weed

Fruit side, yellow cling peaches suggested

Directions

Evenly and generously coat boneless skinless breasts with oily Italian dressing and marinade overnight if possible in oven ready pan. Caesar dressing may be substituted if desired.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Place chicken in oven, bake 25-45 minutes depending on thickness. Ensure it reaches proper internal temperature and is fully cooked.

With 20 minutes remaining, melt full stick of butter in large sauce pan over low heat.

With 12 minutes remaining on oven timer, add 16 ounces of frozen spiral or shoestring fries to pan and add approximately 2 tablespoons garlic powder and approximately 4 tablespoons dill weed. Gently stir fries immediately (while frozen) to evenly cover with butter. Cover pan.

With 6 minutes remaining on oven timer, place brown and serve rolls in oven on baking sheet.

Gently turn fries one time during heating being careful not to break them, then gently turn fries just before serving to evenly distribute butter and seasons.

Remove all items from oven when rolls are golden brown.

Enjoy fries with a fork.

Makes a great scalable meal for one or more people. Scale portions and pan sizes as needed for quantity desired.