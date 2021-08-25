PEMBERVILLE — High school and middle school students at Eastwood Local Schools will be released from classes early Thursday and Friday due to the heat.
In an email on Wednesday, Superintendent Brent Welker said that the early release will limit time in school during the hottest part of the day.
“There is the likelihood that we will see heat indexes over 100 (Thursday) afternoon. As a result, we are going to release middle school and high school students at 1:25 on Thursday and Friday of this week. Elementary students will release on their normal schedule at 3:35 since they have air conditioning in the building. Preschool will also follow their normal schedule,” Welker said.
“Our buildings are already warm due to this extended period of high temperatures. We also have some students in masks at school, and they have to wear them on buses. Releasing them early will hopefully limit their time during the hottest part of the day.”
All extracurriculars will take place according to their prior schedule unless coaches make changes.