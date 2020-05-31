PEMBERVILLE – Eastwood Local Schools teachers and administrators have agreed to take a pay freeze to cut costs in answer to future funding uncertainties.
At a special meeting Friday, members of the board of education approved a memo of understanding with the Eastwood Education Association that freezes salaries in place for the 2020-21 school year.
Supplemental contracts will be paid at 80% of what was originally accepted.
In a community email from Superintendent Brent Welker, he said administration has been looking for ways to help manage costs for the next school year.
“We all understand that the economy is struggling, and that state and local revenues have taken a significant hit due to the coronavirus,” Welker wrote.
He pointed out that some administrators also will see a reduction in pay with the elimination of one set of supplemental contracts.
“Overall, these reductions will save Eastwood $450,000 next year which again is a crucial first step in helping us manage our budget next year,” Welker wrote. “We know that revenues will be under pressure moving forward, but we are taking large reductions on a year by year basis.”
The freeze for teachers and administrators, along with the cut in compensation for supplementals like sports and clubs, will allow the district to keep similar programs for students next year.
“Our goal remains fixed on making sure the kids have the best possible experience, and by taking the freeze in lieu of cutting positions and programs, our staff preserved the best possible chance to keep that programming next year,” according to Welker.
The goal is to lower expenses by between $650,000 and $750,000 for next school year.
Board members also are going to forego their compensation for next year, saving the district between $11,000 and $12,000.
The district could lose millions in revenue in the next four years.
“With funding uncertainty from Columbus and cuts resulting from the COVID state tax revenue collapse, we are facing a funding loss of $326,000 this year, likely $1.3 million next year, and another $460,000 in fiscal year 2022 due to increased local property wealth measurements as the NEXUS valuation enters into the state funding formula,” Treasurer Brad McCracken wrote in his five-year forecast.