PEMBERVILLE – Board of education members for Eastwood Local Schools have tabled a contract extension for their treasurer.
A five-year extension for Brad McCracken was on the agenda at the Aug. 15 meeting but was tabled after one board member said he had not been able to compare the original contract with the new copy.
“I wanted to see what the original was, not just mark up changes,” said board member Randy Rothenbuhler.
Board President Jim Rogers, who is an attorney, said he did review the document.
Rothenbuhler made a motion to table the action, with Rogers providing the second.
It will be discussed at the next board meeting on Sept. 19 “to make sure everyone has access to all the information,” Rogers said.
McCracken has been with the district since January 2016 and is being paid $122,987 annually.
Also at the meeting, the board learned the district needs a substitute for a fourth-grade English/language arts teacher who is on maternity leave.
Board member Denis Helm asked if a non-certified building sub could fill in.
Earlier this year, the board approved a resolution to employ substitute teachers, as needed, who do not have a degree, as long as they successfully complete a background check and show evidence of a non-renewable temporary substitute teaching license issued by the Ohio Department of Education.
Superintendent Brent Welker said yes, but the person has to be qualified.
“To bring someone off the street and say you’re going to teach ELA won’t work,” he said.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Approved the purchase of two 83-passenger buses from bids received through the Ohio Schools Council. Each bus is $102,387, according to Welker.
• Accepted a donation of $3,500 for elementary playground mulch from the Eastwood Elementary PTO.
• Entered into executive session to discuss the sale of public property, personnel and security issues. No action was taken.