An Eastwood High School graduate has been named a National Merit Scholar.
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced that Lucas Pease, of Luckey, was among more than 650 additional winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by colleges and universities.
These Merit Scholar designees join more than 3,300 other college-sponsored award recipients who were announced in June. Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program who will attend their institution. College-sponsored awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
Pease will attend the University of Cincinnati this fall with a probable career in aerospace engineering.
To become a finalist, each semifinalist had to complete a detailed scholarship application, which included writing an essay, describing leadership positions and contributions in school and community activities, showing an outstanding academic record, and being endorsed and recommended by a high school official. Semifinalists also had to take the SAT or ACT and earn scores that confirmed their performance on the initial qualifying test.
From the semifinalist group, about 15,000 attained finalist standing, and about half of the finalists were chosen to receive National Merit Scholarships.
The University of Cincinnati consists of over 10 undergraduate colleges and divisions, plus the Colleges of Law and Medicine and the Division of Graduate Studies. The student body represents all 50 of the United States and more than 60 foreign countries. Cooperative education, in which students alternate periods of study and work experience, was originated at the University of Cincinnati in 1906 and is offered in six of the university’s colleges.
Pease took the ACT twice and earned a 33 both times. Thirty-six is a perfect score.
He said he has always been intrigued with outer space.
He chose the University of Cincinnati because of its engineering program.
“They have one of the best and the first aerospace engineering programs in this area,” he said for a Class of 2020 feature article. “I like the school and the state-of-the-art engineering facility.”
UC has a co-op program for engineering and he was also offered a lot of scholarships, Pease said.
His goal is to secure a job in the aerospace field.
He said NASA is a big contender as are the private businesses that are growing, like SpaceX.
The senior is the son of Gene and Jennifer Pease, Luckey.