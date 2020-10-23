PEMBERVILLE – Eastwood Local Schools is inviting students back into the classroom four days a week.
The shift will start Tuesday.
Classes will be Tuesday-Friday with Mondays being an online day. There is one Monday-Thursday week planned in November.
“It’s always a concern,” said Superintendent Brent Welker about the coronavirus, “but right now not only are we not seeing a lot of student COVID cases but many of our neighbors are also not seeing a lot of student cases. Because of that we feel comfortable with (the decision).
“We feel like if we were going to do it, now is the time.”
Grades 6-12 have been split into two groups, one attending Tuesday and Thursday, the other Wednesday and Friday, since classes started Aug. 25.
Elementary students have been in class four days a week, Tuesday-Friday, since that time.
Welker has the authority to go back to hybrid if cases spike. The threshold that has to be met before that decision is made has not been set.
“It is going to be new,” Welker said after the school board approved the new plan at Monday’s meeting. “Now that we have the chance to get everyone together, we can enforce the things we believe in and the way we want things done.”
In a community email, Welker said the student quarantine numbers are fairly consistent with where they have been in the past weeks. These are also consistent with other districts in the area. There are limited student cases, and most of the impact on kids comes as they quarantine awaiting testing results for others.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, as of Oct. 15, Eastwood, Lake, North Baltimore, Otsego, Rossford and Northwood had no positive cases. Elmwood had two, Perrysburg had one and Bowling Green, which is the only school in the county completely online, had three.
While some changes have been made, social distancing will not be in place when students return next week.
Classrooms are being adjusted and tables have been removed and desks put in their place; larger classes will be moved to an alternate location where there is more space; and an additional lunch period has been added at the high to improve distancing.
Air purifiers have been added to each classroom in the middle and high school.
“Our ability to stay open moving ahead is going to be dependent on our willingness to maintain efforts to mitigate spread both in our buildings and throughout the community,” Welker said. “It is going to become tougher as activities that we were hosting outdoors are moving indoors, and the result is likely to be more spread of the virus. This will eventually impact the district as more positive cases and quarantines will emerge no matter if we are in school two days, four days, or no days.”