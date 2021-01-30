PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood FFA usually holds the annual FFA Banquet in April. Due to the pandemic, there was no in-person banquet. Instead, elected officers from the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years worked alongside adviser Jerry Swartz to create a series of videos announcing the award and scholarship recipients.
These videos were posted to social media. Additionally, a slideshow compiled of photos from FFA events that the students had collected over the past year was created by 2019-20 FFA Reporter Erica Lang.
Following the awards, the chapter published retiring videos from senior officers Austen Nissen, Lang and Taylor Hannan. The final part of the banquet was the installation of the 2020-21 officer team: President Owen Brinker, Vice President Ashlyn O’Brien, Secretary Sam Rapp, Treasurer David Russell, Reporter Emma Finley, Sentinel Jesse Sundermeier and Student Adviser Jamie Lahey.
The Chapter Degree is the second of four degrees that can be received by a member of the FFA. Recipients of this award must fulfill several requirements, including having previously received the Greenhand Degree Award.
During a typical year, four of the Wood County FFA chapters would arrange to have one collective ceremony to celebrate degree recipients. Because of the pandemic, the local chapters were unable to meet in person. In place of this, the local FFA advisers compiled a video announcing degree recipients. Eastwood FFA presented 24 members who met qualifications.
The video also included opening ceremonies by the Bowling Green FFA officer team and a keynote address by Ohio FFA President Bethany Starlin.
On Nov. 4, the Eastwood chapter held the annual Greenhand Degree Ceremony for all first-year agricultural education students.
This is the first of four degrees that can be earned through the FFA. This year, the chapter inducted 25 new members. The keynote speaker was State Vice President-at-Large Reily Jacobs-Bell, who delivered her speech via video.
The five paragraphs of the FFA Creed were read by Ethan Chlebowski, Andrew Badenhop, Alayna Waggoner, Carter Foos and Sophia D’Amore. There was also a trivia contest testing about FFA history, which members had learned in class. Victoria Dennis was first, followed by Haley Sponaugle and Andrew Badenhop.