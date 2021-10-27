PEMBERVILLE – A concerned parent again attended the Eastwood Local Schools Board of Education meeting to express concern over coronavirus guidelines.
Brytanne Strayer said the masking and quarantine protocols are a manipulation of our rights. She also attended the September board meeting to bring up similar concerns.
“Again, I am here to ask that you allow parents to make these health decisions and let them decide what is best for their children,” she said at the Oct. 18 board meeting.
Strayer said every time she has reached out to the school board for clarity, she has been told to contact the Wood County Health Department, which makes the decisions on the quarantine orders.
“Fearing our children into wearing masks to keep them in school and active in their sporting events is not only a threat to their development, but absurd,” she said.
The district does not mandate masks in the classroom.
“We, as parents, will decide when our children are ill and when they will attend school short of a court order to quarantine stating the proof of the medical diagnosis and proof of the direct contact,” Strayer said.
Board President Denis Helm thanked her for her comments while community members in the audience applauded.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Heard Superintendent Brent Welker mention the district’s facilities committee will be discussing another Ohio Facilities Construction Commission project. Any project would be funded at the rate of 36% from the state, he said.
“It is a 100-step journey, and we are on step two,” he said.
• The board approved a service agreement with GovDeals for online auction services at no cost to the district. Treasurer Brad McCracken said this is a chance to get rid of unwanted vehicles and items in storage.