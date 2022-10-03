The Eastwood and Otsego FFA chapters held their Farm Safety Day at the Agricultural Incubator Foundation on May 18.
The Eastwood and Otsego FFA chapters worked together to educate fifth graders about safety around the farm. The students were split into groups where they were rotated to different educational stations taught by FFA members and local volunteers.
Over 200 fifth grade students from Eastwood and Otsego elementary schools attended the event.
The FFA members taught the younger students about pond safety, safety around tractors, ATV safety, electrical safety, fire safety, and safety around animals. There were also volunteers from the Bowling Green Fire Division, Wood County Sheriff’s Office,and Ohio State University Extension who helped teach safety lessons.
“Farm Safety Day is a great experience for our fifth graders to have fun while learning more about farm safety from FFA members,” said Eastwood FFA member Mallory Kramer.