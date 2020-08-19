PEMBERVILLE – Eastwood Local Schools has issued a mask policy for when students return to class.
The efficiency of the popular neck gaiters was also raised at Monday’s board of education meeting.
The board approved the mask policy on Monday, as members maintained social distancing in the Administration Building gymnasium, due to coronavirus.
Superintendent Brent Welker alluded to the mask mandate set in place by Gov. Mike DeWine, and he took that to build the district’s mask policy.
“For the purposes of this order, faced-covered masks are any material that covers an individual’s mouth, nose and chin,” he said.
Board member AJ Haas asked about the efficiency of the neck gaiters, which are a closed tube of fabric that slips on and off the head.
Welker said neck gaiters will be allowed and are not currently prohibited; however, that is subject to change and he suggested wearing a cloth mask to school.
“The question of neck gaiters is out there right now, but as far as we can tell … they cover the nose, the mouth and the chin and they are cloth,” he said.
Welker added that students will not be allowed to wear bandanas as their face coverings since they are too open at the bottom. Knitted or fleece masks also are prohibited.
The general rule of thumb is if you can see through your mask or you can easily blow air through it, is not recommended.
There is not yet a distinction between single-ply and double-ply material, Welker said, but added he would not be surprised if that changes. Most gaiters are single ply, Welker said, and if the ply changes, they will either have to double up on the gaiters or wear a cloth mask.
Board member Sherri Sheffler said she has heard that many of the gaiters are constructed with polyester, which has a broader weave and allows more particles through.
Students or employees who violate the policy shall be subject to disciplinary action in accordance with the applicable Student Code of Conduct/Student Discipline Code and the Staff Code of Conduct.
Further information regarding discipline for non-compliance and procedures for students who forget their mask will be communicated by the school administrator.
According to a community email sent Tuesday by Welker, the district also will continue food service for when students are not in class.
The difference to what was offered over the summer is that students now will have to pay for their meals. The meals are offered to any student on the hybrid or online schedule
Meals will only be available for pickup on Mondays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the elementary building. Drivers are asked to pull up to the cafeteria door located on the east side of the building. A food service worker will come out and meet the driver.
Elementary hybrid students can receive one lunch and one breakfast. Middle school and high school students on the hybrid schedule can get three lunches and three breakfasts. Online students can pick up five lunches and five breakfasts.
Any family member can pick up meals as long as they have the student(s) six-digit ID number. A cashier will be onsite to enter the meals into the child’s lunch account. Cash will be accepted if there is no money in the students account; however, change will not be given, instead will go toward the account.
Lunch prices are:
Full pay lunches: Elementary $2.90; middle school/high school $3.30
Reduced lunches: $0.40
Free lunches: No charge
Breakfast prices are:
Breakfast: $1.50 for all buildings
Reduced breakfast: $0.30
Free breakfast: No charge
Meals will follow the school menu, which can be found on the district’s website.
A form must be filled out by Sunday evening for preparation the following morning. The form, which can be found at https://forms.gle/p38SCyAusB3VvGg66, must be filled out each week.
Classes at Eastwood start Tuesday.