PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood Local Schools has developed three options for graduation ceremonies this spring, but any decision is dependent on the state.
At Monday’s board of education meeting, members approved a rental agreement with Bowling Green State University.
In a community email sent out Tuesday, Superintendent Brent Welker outlined three options for the Class of 2020 graduation ceremonies.
• Graduate as planned on June 7.
Welker, however, said this option is unlikely as there will not be enough room in the gym to socially distance and have a ceremony. The ceremony could be moved to the stadium, but even then there would be space issues if spectators have to social distance during the proceedings, he said.
• The district can hold the ceremony at BGSU’s Stroh Center on June 30 at 7 p.m.
“We chose a Tuesday later in the month to hopefully get additional relief from some of the current restrictions,” Welker said in an email. Also, we figured a Tuesday would not conflict with anything previously scheduled.”
If the district receives a green light to hold the ceremony on this date, seating would be ticketed and limited to graduates, immediate family members and staff. Social distancing would be required.
As part of the contract approved Monday, they would be able to use Stroh video boards which would permit all family members to see their kids even from a distance. Speeches would be played on the sign boards.
There is a back-up date of the afternoon of July 18.
The board’s contract with BGSU will cost $6,700, Welker said during a telephone interview Thursday. That price includes use of the video boards.
• If gathering for an event this size is prohibited, some kind of virtual or drive-in program may be implemented for graduation.
“We do not have any details, but this will be something we explore if needed,” Welker said in his email.
“The board will consider all options and seek to provide the best experience based on the circumstances and what is allowed by public health officials,” he said. “We do not control how these events can be conducted, but we do control our response to get the best outcome/experience for the kids.”
He said Thursday, “our goal is to provide the best graduation experience that health conditions allow. We are constantly looking at options to meet that criteria.”
State guidelines today prohibit a gathering of more than 10 people.